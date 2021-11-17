EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EPR Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of EPR Properties worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

