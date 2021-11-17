EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.58 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

