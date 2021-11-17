Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

