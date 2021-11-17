Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.