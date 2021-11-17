Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $118.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

