Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cascades Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.79.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.97. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$160,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,502.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

