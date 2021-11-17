Eric J. Johnson Sells 16,220 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

