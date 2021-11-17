Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $69.32

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $66.83. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 1 shares.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

