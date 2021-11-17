Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,990,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 34.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $290.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.