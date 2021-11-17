EUNO Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $4,210.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00530910 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,373,171,176 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

