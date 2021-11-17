Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Euroseas stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

