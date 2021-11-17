Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $278.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.03. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.