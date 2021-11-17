Evofem Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

