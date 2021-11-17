Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 40,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,955. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

