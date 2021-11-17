Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

