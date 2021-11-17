Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

