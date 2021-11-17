ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $675,962.27 and approximately $979.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012117 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003948 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

