Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the October 14th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Executive Network Partnering stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. Executive Network Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

