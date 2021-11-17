EXMR FDN (EXMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,446.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 340.3% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $69,472.21 and $10,446.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.67 or 0.00360617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010920 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

