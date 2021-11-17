Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,463.91 ($45.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.97 billion and a PE ratio of 53.36. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,277.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,021.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

