Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $211.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflect strong average occupancy and higher average rates to new and existing customers. The company also raised its FFO guidance. It is focused on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. With a solid presence in key cities, Extra Space is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States and is poised well for growth with a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantages. Its shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A rise in vacating volumes with the abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

EXR traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.81. 14,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.09. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

