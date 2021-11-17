Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM remained flat at $$65.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

