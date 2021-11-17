F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

