Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock valued at $736,925,216. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

