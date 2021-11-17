Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock worth $736,925,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $342.96 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

