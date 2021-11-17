Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Farfetch has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.15.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Farfetch
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
