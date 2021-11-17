Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. Farfetch has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.15.

Several research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.