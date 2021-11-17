Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,029 shares of company stock worth $1,050,609 over the last ninety days. 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fathom stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

