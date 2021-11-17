FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,173. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

