FDx Advisors Inc. Has $710,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day moving average of $309.60. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $382.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.16.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

