FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

