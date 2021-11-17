Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 292.59 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 729.49. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

