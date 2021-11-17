Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 34,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,399,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

