Financial Analysis: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education 4.71% 8.30% 2.57% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Scholar Education and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 408.33%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.65 $23.51 million $0.21 12.71 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.29 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Bright Scholar Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

