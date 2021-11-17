Finminity (FMT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $280,611.65 and $70.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Finminity has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00069241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.02 or 1.00019686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.48 or 0.06981802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars.

