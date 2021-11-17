FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FinVolution Group by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 157,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.