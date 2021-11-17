First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

