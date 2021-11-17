First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of AG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 151,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,500. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $10,421,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $8,255,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $6,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.