First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 166 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.