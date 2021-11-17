First National Bank of South Miami Sells 889 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

