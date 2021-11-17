First National Bank of South Miami Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.24.

REGN stock opened at $642.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.16 and a 200-day moving average of $582.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,774.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,448,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

