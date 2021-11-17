First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.45 on December 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.81. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,786. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.97 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

