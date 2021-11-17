First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.45

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.89. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.97 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

