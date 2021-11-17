First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.45

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.89. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$36.97 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,962,623.92.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
