First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.94

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.94 and traded as low as C$43.95. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.58, with a volume of 60,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.446 per share. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.13%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.