First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,215,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.