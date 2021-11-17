First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 21,196 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 327,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

