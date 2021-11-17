First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.27 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 168,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 942,228 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CNHI opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

