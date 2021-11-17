First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

TRNO stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

