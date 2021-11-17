First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

