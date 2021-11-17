First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 4,584 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

COLD stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

