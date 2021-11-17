First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of CEVA worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CEVA by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 61,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CEVA by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 41,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.69, a PEG ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

